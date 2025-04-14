Paige Bueckers selected No. 1 by the Dallas Wings in WNBA draft

UConn star Paige Bueckers has been taken with the No. 1 pick overall in the WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings.

The versatile UConn star was the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings at the league's annual draft at The Shed in New York on Monday night.

Bueckers has plenty of company on Monday, especially with the WNBA having its first expansion team in 17 years in the Golden State Valkyries making their debut draft selection at No. 5 overall.

The first round will feature 12 picks with 13 in each of the final two rounds.

Earlier this year, the Wings organization added some big names to its roster, which include WNBA All-Stars and a WNBA champion: DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Tyasha Harris and Myisha Hines-Allen. Dallas' General Manager Curt Miller said the new group was part of the largest trade in the history of the WNBA.

Bueckers will only add to that talent.

After Dallas makes its pick, the Seattle Storm hold the No. 2 selection overall. The Washington Mystics, with a new coach and general manager, control the direction of the draft with the third, fourth and sixth pick.

Six teams don't have picks in the opening round as New York, Indiana, Minnesota, Phoenix and Atlanta all traded away their picks. Las Vegas forfeited its pick following an investigation by the league in 2023 that found the franchise violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and workplace policies.