Memorial service for beloved former CBS2 colleague Pablo Guzmán held in East Harlem

NEW YORK -- A celebration of life was held Saturday for our beloved former CBS2 colleague, report Pablo Guzmán.

Guzmán passed away in November at 73 years old.

Saturday's memorial service was held at the People's Church in East Harlem. Guzmán has deep ties to the neighborhood.

Back in the 1960s, he co-founded the Young Lords Party, which fought for neighborhood empowerment and the self-determination of Latinos.

"Today, we honor a son, a husband, a father, a cousin, a friend to many, a colleague to others. For many of us, he was the minister of information of the Young Lords, the most consequential social, political and cultural event of our generation," one speaker said.

Guzmán told stories to New Yorkers for decades, writing for a number of publications and working as a senior correspondent here at CBS2.