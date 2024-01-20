Watch CBS News
Local News

Memorial service for beloved former CBS2 colleague Pablo Guzmán held in East Harlem

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Memorial service held for beloved former CBS2 colleague Pablo Guzmán
Memorial service held for beloved former CBS2 colleague Pablo Guzmán 00:56

NEW YORK -- A celebration of life was held Saturday for our beloved former CBS2 colleague, report Pablo Guzmán.

Guzmán passed away in November at 73 years old.

Saturday's memorial service was held at the People's Church in East Harlem. Guzmán has deep ties to the neighborhood.

Back in the 1960s, he co-founded the Young Lords Party, which fought for neighborhood empowerment and the self-determination of Latinos.

"Today, we honor a son, a husband, a father, a cousin, a friend to many, a colleague to others. For many of us, he was the minister of information of the Young Lords, the most consequential social, political and cultural event of our generation," one speaker said.

Guzmán told stories to New Yorkers for decades, writing for a number of publications and working as a senior correspondent here at CBS2.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 6:48 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.