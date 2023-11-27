Legendary WCBS-TV reporter Pablo Guzman dies at 73

NEW YORK - CBS New York is mourning the loss of Pablo Guzman, a legendary voice in New York journalism, and a friend and colleague to many of us.

Pablo worked at WNEW-TV Channel 5 from 1984-92 before moving to WNBC.

Most recently, he was a senior correspondent at CBS2.

The veteran journalist covered crime, local politics, the courts, and, of course, his beloved New York Yankees.

Pablo graduated from the Bronx High School of Science and attended the State University of New York at Old Westbury.

Soon after leaving Westbury, he became a founder of the Young Lords, a primarily Puerto Rican revolutionary party based in New York.

Pablo also wrote for many publication, including the Village Voice, Billboard, Rolling Stone and the New York Daily News.

He died Sunday morning at age 73.

Our thoughts are with his wife Debbie, children Angela and Daniel and his mother Sally.