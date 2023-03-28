Dead dolphin washes up along New Jersey coastline, 24th since end of December

Dolphin washed up at Ortley Beach in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- Another dolphin washed up on the beach along the Jersey Shore on Tuesday.

Toms River police say the dolphin was spotted in the sand at Ortley Beach just after 7 a.m.

It has now been sent to a laboratory for a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says this is the 24th dolphin that has washed up along the New Jersey coastline since the end of December.