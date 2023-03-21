8 dolphins dead after washing ashore on the Jersey Shore

NOAA: 15 dead dolphins found in New Jersey so far this year

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. - Eight dolphins that washed ashore on the beach in Sea Isle City have died.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon at 42nd Street and Pleasant Avenue.

Six dolphins were initially found alive and two were dead.

UPDATE 3/21/23 at 3:20pm: The remaining six dolphins were assessed by our veterinarian and their conditions were rapidly... Posted by Marine Mammal Stranding Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said the condition of the remaining six dolphins were rapidly deteriorating.

"The decision was made to humanely euthanize the dolphins to prevent further suffering, as returning them to the ocean would have only prolonged their inevitable death. All eight dolphins have been transported to the NJ State Lab for immediate necropsies. We share in the public's sorrow for these beautiful animals, and hope that the necropsies will help us understand the reason for their stranding," the center said in a post on social media.