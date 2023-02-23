9-year-old girl, TV news staffer among those killed in Orlando shooting spree

A 9-year-old girl and a local TV news employee were among three people killed in shootings in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, authorities said.

Keith Melvin Moses, 19, has been arrested in connection with the shootings, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a news conference.

Moses allegedly shot and killed a woman in her 20s on Wednesday morning, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said, and police were called later in the day to two additional shootings near the scene.

At one home, a 9-year-old child and her mother were shot, Mina said, while at another scene nearby, staffers from Spectrum News 13 who were covering the previous shooting were shot near their vehicle.

Mina said the deadly rampage began at 11 a.m. EST, when deputies responded to shooting and discovered a woman in her 20s who had been fatally shot. Then, shortly after 4 p.m., deputies received another call regarding two additional shootings near one another, he said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.