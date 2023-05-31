Restraining order preventing New York City from sending asylum seekers to Orangeburg hotel will remain in place, judge rules

Showdown in court over asylum seekers at Rockland Co. hotel

Showdown in court over asylum seekers at Rockland Co. hotel

ORANGEBURG, N.Y. -- There was a showdown in court Wednesday over attempts to house asylum seekers at a Rockland County hotel.

A temporary restraining order prevented New York City from sending asylum seekers to the Armoni Inn in Orangeburg earlier this month.

Wednesday, hotel lawyers asked a judge to lift the restraining order, arguing an order from Gov. Kathy Hochul regarding asylum seekers overrides local zoning restrictions.

"The purpose behind doing this is the state wants to encourage hotels to allow migrants to occupy their properties while this crisis is going on. It doesn't make them a tenant. It maintains their transient status," attorney Todd Soloway said.

The town of Orangetown wants a permanent injunction to prevent any relocation.

The judge kept the order in place for the time being.