Orange, Rockland counties bracing for more rain that could cause another round of flash flooding

Orange County bracing for another round of heavy rain

MONROE, N.Y. -- We're on Red Alert today for heavy rain that could cause flash flooding.

The biggest concern is far north of New York City, where communities were just hit by massive flooding last weekend.

CBS New York has live team coverage on the conditions this morning, including Natalie Duddridge who is driving around in Mobile 2.

Early Friday morning, she didn't come across much rain. But people are understandably nervous after last Sunday's storm when officials say two months worth of rain fell in a few hours.

Brooks turned into raging rivers, causing extensive damage to mobile homes at the Cedar Brook complex in Stony Point.

On Thursday, neighbor Linda Maffucci met with a state insurance expert to discuss storm recovery resources.

"It's basically for insurance purposes. If the insurance doesn't cover, they can maybe come in and help you if there were things that should have been covered but not," she explained.

"There was no flood rider on my policy, so I have nothing," said resident Pam Campos.

Those residents are now waiting to see what FEMA has to offer, as are local, county and state governments looking to the feds for aid to rebuild infrastructure.

Palisades exit 14 in Stony Point is still closed, along with Route 9W between Tompkins Cove and Bear Mountain Bridge

Palisades exit 14 in Stony Point is still closed, along with Route 9W between Tompkins Cove and Bear Mountain Bridge