Mayor Eric Adams announces partnership to reimagine Fifth Avenue, citing Open Streets success

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is looking to permanently reimagine Fifth Avenue after he says the Open Streets initiative during the holidays boosted local businesses.

In December 2022, the program made Fifth Avenue car-free for the first time in a half century and brought back popular pedestrian-focused areas around Rockefeller Center.

Read more: Fifth Avenue closes to cars as holiday season Open Streets program kicks off Sunday

The city says it increased spending by nearly 7% at Midtown shops.

Tuesday, the mayor established the Future of Fifth partnership to come up with a plan for a more open and accessible city.