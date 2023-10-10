Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Eric Adams announces partnership to reimagine Fifth Avenue, citing Open Streets success

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is looking to permanently reimagine Fifth Avenue after he says the Open Streets initiative during the holidays boosted local businesses.

In December 2022, the program made Fifth Avenue car-free for the first time in a half century and brought back popular pedestrian-focused areas around Rockefeller Center.

The city says it increased spending by nearly 7% at Midtown shops.

Tuesday, the mayor established the Future of Fifth partnership to come up with a plan for a more open and accessible city.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 7:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.