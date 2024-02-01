Open-gangway subways in service on C line, letting riders walk from one car to the next

New open-gangway subways in service on C line

NEW YORK -- The MTA's new open-gangway subways, the first of their kind in North America, are now in action on the C line.

The open gangways allow riders to walk freely between cars, a far cry from older cars separated by sliding doors.

The MTA calls them R211T cars, which are similar to the R211 cars already on the A line.

R211T trains feature wider doorways, which transit leaders say will make boarding faster. They also have security cameras, more seating, brighter lighting and digital displays with detailed station information.

"Wider doors, wheelchair accessibility is easier when there's more space to go in and out. It just makes sense," said Gov. Kathy Hochul. "You can actually move seamlessly from one car to another. Think about that. You're not trapped. You want to have a different experience, you can get up and move around. You don't get claustrophobic. If you see someone who looks more interesting to talk to somewhere else, just get up and walk around."

The new cars are part of a $6.1 billion subway modernization program.

The open-gangway trains are on the C line, between 168th Street in Washington Heights and Euclid Avenue in East New York, for a 30-day trial period.

If there are no issues, more trains will be added.