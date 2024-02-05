On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to know about Zyn and the physical & mental health impacts

On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to know about Zyn

On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to know about Zyn

On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to know about Zyn

NEW YORK -- Zyn is an increasingly popular nicotine pouch brand with an enthusiastic following.

So-called "Zynfluencers" are singing its praises on TikTok and Instagram, where users pop little white pouches between their gums and cheeks.

The pouches do not contain tobacco, but they do contain nicotine, flavorings and plant-based fibers. Users often talk about getting a rush from the effects.

Sen. Chuck Schumer recently issued a warning about Zyn, saying, "these nicotine pouches seem to lock their sights on young kids - teenagers, and even lower - and then use the social media to hook 'em."

With flavors like cinnamon, citrus and even coffee, it's no surprise the nicotine pouch market has exploded into a multi billion dollar industry. But the negative effects on health are growing even faster.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York to break down the physical and mental health impacts.