Watch CBS News
Local News

Schumer calls for federal action on Zyn nicotine pouches

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Sen. Chuck Schumer calling for federal action to crack down on a product called "Zyn"
Sen. Chuck Schumer calling for federal action to crack down on a product called "Zyn" 00:40

NEW YORK - Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer is calling for federal action to crack down on a product called "Zyn." 

He says the nicotine pouches pose a danger to teens as they use them as an alternative to e-cigarettes. 

"It's a pouch packed with problems - high levels of nicotine. So today, I'm delivering a warning to parents, because these nicotine pouches seem to lock their sights on young kids - teenagers, and even lower - and then use the social media to hook 'em," Schumer said Sunday. 

Schumer is urging the FTC and FDA to investigate Zyn for concerns relating to marketing and health effects. 

We reached out to Zyn for comment, but have not yet heard back. 

First published on January 24, 2024 / 10:54 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.