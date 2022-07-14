Omicron subvariant BA.5 fueling COVID surge across country

NEW YORK -- The Omicron BA.5 subvariant is fueling a new COVID surge in the U.S., and for many the cases are reinfections.

The CDC says the highly transmissible subvariant now accounts for most of all new cases in the country.

Starting Thursday, New York City is expanding its network of at-home test distribution sites. They will now include 57 parks and pools, going where people go in the summer heat.

Mayor Eric Adams says this will help give New Yorkers reassurance within minutes, especially as the new subvariant takes over.

From Washington, D.C. to New York City, government and health officials are sounding the alarm about the fast-spreading BA.5 subvariant. They're even alerting folks who had COVID recently they're not immune.

"So what we're seeing is people who got infected in January, February, March, they're getting reinfected at very, very high rates," Dr. Ashish Jha told CBS Mornings.

Health leaders say BA.5 is the most infectious and transmissible subvariant yet, even infecting people who are vaccinated and boosted.

The White House COVID response coordinator said those who haven't gotten the shots are getting very sick.

"People who are vaccinated and boosted also have breakthrough infections. The good news here, is that people who are boosted and having breakthrough infections, they're not getting particularly sick. So that's the critical part is that we're still preventing serious illness in folks," Dr. Jha said.

The new subvariant now accounts for 65% of all new cases in the U.S. and is driving up cases in many areas, including New York, where the seven-day average positivity rate is slightly over 15%.

Numbers from July 12 show Long Island hitting nearly 11%, and overall the state is at more than 9%.

"The virus is mutating so quickly and rapidly, it is changing so dramatically," said Dr. Celine Gounder. "Your immune system will have a harder time fighting off this current wave."

Asked if we're bracing for another surge, Dr. Gounder replied, "We are already seeing an increase in hospitalizations."

"The good news is that fewer people are ending up in the ICU," she continued.

Doctors say we must remain vigilant.

"My biggest concern is that people are just exhausted with COVID," Dr. Gounder said. "That they're not going to do the other things that we know will prevent infection and transmission, things like masking, opening windows."

This comes as the FDA has now given emergency use authorization to the protein-based Novavax coronavirus vaccine. The move paves the way for a fourth option for the 10% of American adults who haven't yet received a dose of any other vaccine.

The CDC and FDA may soon update their guidance on boosters for all Americans.

