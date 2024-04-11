O.J. Simpson, acquitted murder defendant and football star, dies at age 76

O.J. Simpson, the acquitted California murder defendant, former football star and actor, has died, his agent confirmed to CBS News. He was 76.

A statement posted to social media by Simpson's family said he died of cancer Wednesday. Simpson's agent said he had prostate cancer.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," the family's statement said.

Simpson was famously acquitted in the 1994 slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman, in a case that dominated headlines and TV screens for months. He was later found liable for their deaths by a jury in a civil trial.

In October 2008, Simpson was convicted by a jury in Las Vegas and served nine years in prison for leading five men, including two with guns, in a September 2007 confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers at a Las Vegas casino hotel.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.