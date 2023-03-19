5 young people killed in crash on Hutchinson River Parkway

SCARSDALE, N.Y. - Five people were killed Sunday when their SUV went off the road in Scarsdale.

A Nissan Rogue left the Hutchinson River Parkway north of the Mamaroneck Road exit around 12:20 a.m., struck a tree and burst into flames.

Westchester County Police say four of the victims were male and one was female. They range in age from 8 to 17.

Police say a 16-year-old was behind the wheel.

A 9-year-old boy survived the wreck. He's been hospitalized and is expected to recover.

Police say all the victims are from Connecticut.