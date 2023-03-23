Watch CBS News
Local News

Sources: 1 of the victims in Hackensack mall overdose dies

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Woman dies after drug overdose at Hackensack mall
Woman dies after drug overdose at Hackensack mall 00:17

NEW YORK -- There is a tragic update to the New Jersey mall overdose story we told you about last week.

CBS2 has learned from a source that one of the women has died.

READ MOREShocking overdoses at New Jersey mall shines a spotlight on the Tri-State Area's fentanyl crisis

Five women overdosed in a parking garage at The Shops at Riverside Mall in Hackensack. First responders deployed the life-saving drug Narcan.

Investigators believed the mall employees took drugs laced with fentanyl.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 12:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.