Sources: 1 of the victims in Hackensack mall overdose dies
NEW YORK -- There is a tragic update to the New Jersey mall overdose story we told you about last week.
CBS2 has learned from a source that one of the women has died.
READ MORE: Shocking overdoses at New Jersey mall shines a spotlight on the Tri-State Area's fentanyl crisis
Five women overdosed in a parking garage at The Shops at Riverside Mall in Hackensack. First responders deployed the life-saving drug Narcan.
Investigators believed the mall employees took drugs laced with fentanyl.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.