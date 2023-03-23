Sources: 1 of the victims in Hackensack mall overdose dies

NEW YORK -- There is a tragic update to the New Jersey mall overdose story we told you about last week.

CBS2 has learned from a source that one of the women has died.

Five women overdosed in a parking garage at The Shops at Riverside Mall in Hackensack. First responders deployed the life-saving drug Narcan.

Investigators believed the mall employees took drugs laced with fentanyl.