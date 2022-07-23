NYPD: Off-duty correction officer shot outside Astoria nightclub, expected to survive

NEW YORK -- An off-duty correction officer is expected to survive after a shooting outside a nightclub Saturday morning in Astoria.

Police said it happened as the victim was leaving the club. Investigators believe the suspects were after his jewelry, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

The off-duty officer, 31, was shot in the leg just before 5 a.m. Video shows police flooded Steinway Street as he was taken to Elmhurst General Hospital.

Detectives believe he may have been followed by suspects who were after a gold chain and Rolex watch he was wearing.

Police are searching for the shooters and said they're looking for three people who took off in a black sedan.

