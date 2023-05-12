Watch CBS News
Franco Angulo, Sergio Ruiz remembered at vigil on New York University campus

NEW YORK -- The New York University community on Thursday mourned the loss of two students killed on vacation.

A vigil was held on campus to remember Franco Angulo and Sergio Ruiz.

They were both international students from Peru enrolled in the school's MBA program.

Investigators detained one woman in Puerto Rico, accused of shooting Angulo and Ruiz.

The University says they were bystanders caught in the crossfire.

