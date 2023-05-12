Franco Angulo, Sergio Ruiz remembered at vigil on New York University campus
NEW YORK -- The New York University community on Thursday mourned the loss of two students killed on vacation.
A vigil was held on campus to remember Franco Angulo and Sergio Ruiz.
They were both international students from Peru enrolled in the school's MBA program.
- Read more: Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of New York University students Franco Angulo and Sergio Ruiz in Puerto Rico
Investigators detained one woman in Puerto Rico, accused of shooting Angulo and Ruiz.
The University says they were bystanders caught in the crossfire.
