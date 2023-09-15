NYU Langone: Pig kidney successfully functioned in brain-dead man's body for 2 months

NYU Langone: Pig kidney functioned in brain-dead man's body for 2 months

NEW YORK -- Doctors at NYU Langone say a pig's kidney that was transplanted into a human body successfully functioned in the body of a brain-dead man for two months.

It's the longest documented case of its kind.

Doctors and nurses held a moment of silence Wednesday as Maurice "Mo" Miller was rolled out of the hospital.

Miller's family donated his body for the experiment, which began on July 14.

"What Mo has done by donating his body for research is allowed us to do this study, and that's a tremendous contribution to science," said Dr. Vasishta Tatapudi, with NYU Langone Health.

Doctors hope to eventually test pig kidneys in living patients and ultimately save lives.