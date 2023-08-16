NYU Langone says it successfully transplanted pig kidney into brain-dead man

NEW YORK -- NYU Langone Health announced Wednesday that doctors successfully transplanted a kidney from a pig into a patient who'd been declared brain dead.

The success of the ground-breaking study could potentially save lives, and get people the organs they need sooner.

The woman whose brother donated his body to the study said he would be proud to be a part of it.

"'Mo,' as I like to call him, was a kind, giving brother, who loved life and always lent a helping hand," she said. "I can say with confidence that he would be proud of the fact that in the tragedy of the death, his legacy will be helping many people live."

Doctors said they transplanted the kidney about a month ago and the body hasn't rejected it.

The study is ongoing.