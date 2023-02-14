NYU Langone Long Island's Care Cuddler Program brings happier, healthier beginnings to newborn babies

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On this Valentine's Day, here's a story that touches the heart.

A team of volunteers at a Long Island hospital is delivering love to newborn babies in a special way.

It's making for healthier, happier beginnings.

A neonatal ICU can be a cold place for babies and parents who have to leave them there.

"They are lonely. Even though they are babies, they still feel that," said Chantee Beckett, a mother of a newborn.

Enter volunteers like Joseph Peluso, standing in for parents with open arms. At NYU Langone in Mineola, they're bringing tiny newborns a special delivery of cuddles, on Tuesday to baby Valentina.

Touch, he says, is a healer.

"It's amazing. It's a form of love and I find it relaxing, too," Peluso said.

Volunteer cuddlers not only stroke, but also soothingly read and sing to babies.

"I hope you like me 'cause I really love you," Peluso demonstrated. "Oh, you're loving it. I'm glad."

It gives moms and dads who must leave to work or care for other children comfort.

"Somebody will be there cuddling the baby, holding the baby, talking to the baby, because the voice matters," volunteer Norma Newman said. "It makes me feel awesome. I'm so happy doing this."

The cuddling program was all set to launch in 2019, but then COVID-19 shut the NICU to volunteers. Now, it's finally here, touching little lives and hearts.

"We currently have 10 active volunteer cuddlers and a waiting list of close to 75. Everyone wants to cuddle and every baby deserves to be cuddled," said Jean Zebroski, volunteer services director at NYU Langone Long Island.

Cuddlers are trained in infection prevention and safety, are medically screened, and go through background checks.

Studies show therapeutic benefits of the social interaction. Busy nurses may not have one-on-one time to cuddle.

"They sleep much better. They actually grow better. Their stress hormone is actually less, so in so many ways it helps both social and emotional development," Dr. Nazeeh Hanna said.

"And I think she likes it, too," Beckett said.

They are teaching the power of what love feels like, right from the start.