New York Public Library celebrations Black History Month with curated reading lists for all ages

NEW YORK -- The New York Public Library is celebrating Black History Month throughout February.

It's hosting special events and compiled book lists for readers of all ages.

Shauntee Burns-Simpson, associate director of school support and outreach at the library, joined us to share their selections for young readers.

She shared some background about what the library is doing to mark the month, and then broke down their book recommendations.

CLICK HERE for the full list.

If you love reading, CBS2's Mary Calvi is starting a book club.