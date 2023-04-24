NYPD welcomes more than 500 new recruits in graduation ceremony

NYPD welcomes more than 500 new recruits in graduation ceremony

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is finally getting some new blood as a new class of rookies graduated from the police academy.

CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer says the small size of the class highlights the difficulty city officials have in filling the department's ranks.

They marched into the theater in Madison Square Garden to the strains of "New York, New York" - 537 new rookie cops graduating from the police academy set to hit the streets to augment a police department badly in need of manpower.

Last year, about 2,500 officers resigned or retired, including the highest number of officers on record that quit before becoming eligible for retirement.

"You are about to go on the ride of your lives," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Adams -- a former police captain -- is well aware of how difficult it has been to replenish the ranks of the NYPD. The city signed a multimillion dollar contract with Hollywood ad agency to help.

Adams also recognized retiring police union president Pat Lynch, who just negotiated an historic contract that officials hope will aid in recruitment. Officers who serve five and a half years get a $40,000 raise, taking home over $130,000.

"He fought hard for you," Adams said. "It's very clear when you're out there, placing your lives on the line, you should not be home worried about whether you can put food on the table."

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell is proud of the diversity of the class.

"One hundred sixty three of you joined us from 33 different countries across the globe, and speak 28 different languages," Sewell said.

The class includes 130 white officers, 102 who are Black, 77 Asians, and 166 women.

The class also includes Michael McCarthy, the fourth generation of his family to wear NYPD blue. Kramer asked him what was the best advice he got from his father Kevin, a retired Bronx cop.

"Best advice? Always treat people with respect. Always know where you are," Michael McCarthy said.

"What did you tell him?" Kramer asked.

"Do the right thing. He's always been that way," Kevin McCarthy said.

"He's following in his grandfather's footsteps. They're looking down on him. They're very happy," Elen McCarthy said.

At the end of the ceremony, the rookies threw their white gloves in the air. They were bombarded by blue and white confetti.