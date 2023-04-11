Longtime PBA head Pat Lynch to step aside when term runs out in late June

NEW YORK -- Patrick Lynch, who has headed the city's largest police union for 24 years, said Tuesday he will not run for re-election.

Lynch just announced a tentative new agreement between the Police Benevolent Association and the city that would run until 2025.

Lynch, 59, will reach mandatory retirement age in 2026, and said it would not be good for the membership for him to step down in the middle of a new contract negotiation.

He has been known for a brash and sometimes controversial style. He has often butted heads with mayors and police reformers.

His current term ends on June 30.