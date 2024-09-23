NYPD fails to discipline officers for stop-and-frisk violations, 500-page report says

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is essentially letting officers off the hook for using the banned practice of stop-and-frisk, according to a lengthy report that alleges the department is unwilling to police itself.

The scathing 500+-page report says the NYPD failed to discipline officers who did not adhere to the court-ordered findings on stop, question and frisk.

Stop-and-frisk "is not pursued with the same vigor" as other misconduct

The report by retired New York State Judge James Yates faults top police brass, saying various police commissioners "have demonstrated an inordinate willingness to excuse illegal stops, frisks, and searches in the name of 'good faith' or 'lack of mal-intention,' relegating Constitutional adherence to a lesser rung of discipline."

The report adds discipline for illegal stops and frisks, even when substantiated by the Civilian Complaint Review Board, "is not pursued with the same vigor and resolve as for other misconduct," and that "Penalties for wrongdoing ... even when repeated, are rare."

NYPD cannot be trusted with internal discipline, legal groups say

In 2013, Federal Judge Shira Sheidlin found the NYPD violated city residents' Fourth Amendment rights with unconstitutional stop-and-frisks that target a disproportionate number of Black and Hispanic New Yorkers. The judge ordered reforms and a monitor was appointed.

Some legal groups, including the Center for Constitutional Rights, said Monday's report proves after 10 years, the NYPD cannot be trusted with disciplining itself.

In response, the New York City Law Department said, "Every day the NYPD is working to deliver a better New York by protecting public safety and strengthening partnerships with the communities it serves. The Department is proud that New York remains the safest big city in America and of the tremendous strides it has made in collaboration with the Monitor and her team. We are reviewing the report and will provide comments to the court."

The NYPD said it is reviewing the order.

Police Benevolent Association Patrick Hendry said the report is at odds with the disciplinary system experienced by officers, who are often second-guessed and penalized for doing their jobs.