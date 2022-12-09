NYPD searching for driver of SUV that struck and killed woman crossing street on Upper East Side

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for a driver who struck and killed a woman Thursday on the Upper East Side and took off.

Police sources tell CBS2 the woman, in her 20s, did not have identification on her, so they're still working on an ID. She was struck by two different vehicles and later died at the hospital.

The victim was crossing 96th Street at Third Avenue just after 6 p.m. when she was hit by a black SUV and then by an MTA bus.

The bus driver stopped, but the driver of the SUV took off.

Police said she was in the middle of the marked crosswalk when the SUV first hit her.

"It was loud, it was loud enough for everybody to come outside and run to it," witness Melissa Rivera told CBS2. "You could hear the car, it sounded like somebody was racing."

"The car was still going down the block, you could still hear it," another witness added.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.