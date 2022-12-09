Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side, police seek driver
NEW YORK -- A young woman was killed in a hit-and-run on the Upper East Side on Thursday.
It happened at the intersection of Third Avenue and East 96th Street around 6:05 p.m.
Police say a woman in her 20s was crossing Third Avenue when the driver of a black SUV hit her. The victim was then struck by an MTA bus.
The bus driver stopped and stayed on the scene, but the driver of the SUV took off.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but she died from her injuries.
People in the area said they heard the crash, ran outside and saw someone motionless in the street.
"It was loud. It was loud enough for everybody to come outside and run to it. You could hear the car. It sounded like somebody was racing," said Melissa Rivera, who works near the crash site.
"The car was still going down the block. You could still hear it," another person said.
No arrests have been made at this time.
for more features.