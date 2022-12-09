Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side, police seek driver

NEW YORK -- A young woman was killed in a hit-and-run on the Upper East Side on Thursday.

It happened at the intersection of Third Avenue and East 96th Street around 6:05 p.m.

Police say a woman in her 20s was crossing Third Avenue when the driver of a black SUV hit her. The victim was then struck by an MTA bus.

The bus driver stopped and stayed on the scene, but the driver of the SUV took off.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but she died from her injuries.

The FDNY just cleaned up what was a horrific hit-and-run scene at 96th St & 3rd Ave. Police say a black SUV hit a woman in her 20s who was crossing 3rd Ave. Then an MTA bus hit her. Bus driver stopped. SUV took off. Victim was rushed to a hospital but didn’t survive. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/4EdPCYpznv — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) December 9, 2022

People in the area said they heard the crash, ran outside and saw someone motionless in the street.

"It was loud. It was loud enough for everybody to come outside and run to it. You could hear the car. It sounded like somebody was racing," said Melissa Rivera, who works near the crash site.

"The car was still going down the block. You could still hear it," another person said.

No arrests have been made at this time.