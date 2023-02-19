NYPD searching for 2 women following hit-and-run in Bronx that killed car wash worker

NEW YORK -- A car wash employee was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while on the job in the Bronx on Sunday morning.

Operations at the car wash on Webster Avenue eventually got back to normal. CBS2 watched workers dry off cars in a section of a bus lane next to a gas station, and that's exactly where the victim was working when he was struck.

At around 5 a.m., an employee is seen on video drying off an SUV when a Ford Escape driving in the bus lane slams right into him. Police say two women from that Ford Escape kept driving for a short distance, before abandoning the car and taking off on foot.

"I heard the noise and when I got out I saw one of our guys was on the floor there. I saw the other car was down there, so I called 911," worker Muhammad Folega said.

A co-worker told CBS2 the victim has worked at the car wash for about a year. He is 54 years old and has family in Mexico.

"It's definitely not safe here. Should figure out some type of way where they could prevent situations like that," one customer said.

CBS2 spoke with others who said it's normal for their cars to be dried off partially in the bus lane.

"I chose to come over here. Whenever they tell me to go over there, I refuse," Ali Djaranabi of Harlem said.

CBS2 spoke with the manager of the car wash over the phone and he said he's still in shock.

The NYPD is searching for the two women they say fled on foot.