NYPD releases social media video touting success of Drake at the Apollo

NEW YORK -- Questions were raised earlier this week after the NYPD was seen filming people leave the Drake concert at the Apollo Theater

Now, we're getting answers. 

Mayor Eric Adams says police were not using facial recognition on concert goers. He says they were simply making a social media video. 

The 28th Precinct shared the video Wednesday on Twitter, showing the safety measures police took ahead of and during two Drake concerts last weekend. 

"Great job 28th pct. Drake came to perform at the Apollo theater, the 28th precinct was tasked with ensuring not only the artist safety but the safety of the ticket holders. This two-day historical concert brought electricity throughout Harlem," the tweet read.

