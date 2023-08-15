Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD releases more images of people wanted for Union Square chaos

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD seeks more people from Union Square chaos
NYPD seeks more people from Union Square chaos 00:19

NEW YORK -- Police have released more pictures of suspects accused of damaging a car during the chaos in Union Square earlier this month.

The NYPD says it is looking for the 16 people who jumped up and down on an empty BMW.

READ MOREKai Cenat breaks silence about Union Square giveaway chaos in Twitch livestream: "I had good intentions"

Thousands descended on Union Square back on Aug. 4 as an internet streamer announced a giveaway.

Police arrested dozens of people, most of them under 18.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 1:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.