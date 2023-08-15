NYPD releases more images of people wanted for Union Square chaos

NEW YORK -- Police have released more pictures of suspects accused of damaging a car during the chaos in Union Square earlier this month.

The NYPD says it is looking for the 16 people who jumped up and down on an empty BMW.

READ MORE: Kai Cenat breaks silence about Union Square giveaway chaos in Twitch livestream: "I had good intentions"

Thousands descended on Union Square back on Aug. 4 as an internet streamer announced a giveaway.

Police arrested dozens of people, most of them under 18.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.