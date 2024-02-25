Watch CBS News
NYPD releases images of suspect in Manhattan baseball bat attack

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The search is on for a man accused of hitting a woman with a baseball bat in Chelsea in an apparent random attack.

The NYPD released surveillance video Sunday of the man carrying the small wooden bat.

Police say on Feb. 8, a 25-year-old woman was walking in front of Seventh Avenue just after 10 p.m., when the suspect hit her over the head.

She suffered cuts and bruises.

