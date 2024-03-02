Man slashed during argument on subway in Midtown Manhattan
NEW YORK -- Police on Saturday are searching for a suspect after a subway rider was slashed in Midtown Manhattan.
According to police, it happened during an argument between the suspect and victim on a northbound A train at around 11 p.m. Friday.
The victim, 27, was seen with a bandage wrapped around his left hand.
Police said the suspect lunged at him and slashed his hand with what appeared to be a knife.
The suspect is believed to be a man between 20 and 30 years old.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.