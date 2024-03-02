Watch CBS News
Man slashed during argument on subway in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police on Saturday are searching for a suspect after a subway rider was slashed in Midtown Manhattan

According to police, it happened during an argument between the suspect and victim on a northbound A train at around 11 p.m. Friday. 

The victim, 27, was seen with a bandage wrapped around his left hand. 

Police said the suspect lunged at him and slashed his hand with what appeared to be a knife. 

The suspect is believed to be a man between 20 and 30 years old. 

