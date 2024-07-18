Funeral today for NYPD Probationary Officer Edgar Ordonez, who collapsed during training

NEW YORK -- NYPD Probationary Officer Edgar Ordonez will be laid to rest with a funeral Thursday in the Bronx.

The 33-year-old recruit died last Wednesday after he collapsed during an outdoor training at the police shooting range in the Bronx.

The medical examiner's office is working to determine whether his death was heat-related.

Ordonez was just days away from graduation

Ordonez was just days away from graduating from the Police Academy when he died.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban spoke about his dedication and his ability to lift people's spirits during the graduation ceremony.

"Edgar was taken far too soon, before we knew the difference he was about to make in our city," he said. "He joined this department to change people's lives for the better, and for all who knew him, he did exactly that."

"They said he was the kindest person who made them laugh during the toughest times in the academy," said Police Benevolent Association Patrick Hendry.

Mayor Eric Adams made sure to greet Ordonez's family at the graduation.

"Coming from a law enforcement family, I know the pain that one feels, and I just wanted to share with them in a very real way of how much his loss impacted us all," he said.

The commissioner encouraged the department's newest officers to keep Ordonez's spirit with them.

"So as you go out each day to finish the work that he started, remember him and know that Edgar will always be watching over his brothers and sisters in blue," said Caban.

His funeral is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Church of St. Anselm on Tinton Avenue in the Bronx.