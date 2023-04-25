NYPD: Philip Meyers, suspect in brutal beating death in Dyker Heights, has 17 prior arrests

NEW YORK -- The sister of a Brooklyn man who was allegedly beaten to death is speaking out after learning the suspect has been arrested 17 previous times.

She told CBS2 on Tuesday she believes failures in the criminal justice system played a role in her brother's death last month in Dyker Heights.

Christina Sarquiz rushed to Brooklyn Criminal Court, hoping to catch a glimpse of the man accused of murdering her brother, John Sarquiz. Around her neck was the cross he always wore.

"I wanted to see him. I wanted to look at this person. I wanted to be there to represent my brother," Christina Sarquiz said.

Police say 45-year-old Philip Meyers brutally beat 55-year-old John Sarquiz to death on March 29 outside a Brooklyn deli on 13th Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, Meyers sucker-punched the victim, kicked him several times in the head, and then stole money from his wallet.

But the shocking revelations didn't end there.

"When my family saw and heard the record of this man who had done this ... utter, like total disbelief that this is even possible," Christina Sarquiz said.

Police say Meyers is a violent repeat offender with 17 prior arrests, and one of his previous convictions was for murder.

"I think if a repeat criminal is not showing any signs of reform then they shouldn't be free," Christina Sarquiz said.

The victim's family missed the suspect's arraignment, but learned he was charged with murder and robbery.

They spoke to the prosecutor and judge, thanking them for remanding the suspect instead of setting bail.

"We're gonna really miss him. It's hard. We are hopeful there will be justice in this system, but we are also concerned and worried," Christina Sarquiz said.

Which is why she says she intends to follow the case, attending each hearing personally from this point on -- beginning to end.