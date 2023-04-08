Watch CBS News
NYPD: Philip Meyers wanted in connection to Brooklyn homicide

Police searching for suspect in deadly Dyker Heights attack
NEW YORK -- Police have identified a man wanted in connection to a homicide in Brooklyn.

They're searching for 45-year-old Philip Meyers, of Brooklyn.

Meyers allegedly attacked 55-year-old John Sarquiz outside a deli in Dyker Heights then robbed him on March 29.

Sarquiz was hospitalized and eventually died of his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

