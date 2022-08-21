2 officers placed on modified duty while NYPD investigates deadly ATV crash in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police say a deadly ATV crash in Long Island City, Queens, may have involved NYPD officers.

Two officers have been placed on modified duty while the department investigates whether they were chasing after an illegal ATV when it crashed into a semi-truck.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue.

Two men who were riding on the ATV died.

The truck driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.