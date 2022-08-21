Watch CBS News
2 officers placed on modified duty while NYPD investigates deadly ATV crash in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: 2 killed in Queens ATV crash
NYPD: 2 killed in Queens ATV crash 00:21

NEW YORK -- Police say a deadly ATV crash in Long Island City, Queens, may have involved NYPD officers.

Two officers have been placed on modified duty while the department investigates whether they were chasing after an illegal ATV when it crashed into a semi-truck.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue.

READ MORE: NYPD: 2 killed in ATV crash in Long Island City

Two men who were riding on the ATV died.

The truck driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.

