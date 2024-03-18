NYPD officers kill man seen shooting at 2 people in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police shot and killed a man who officers said was walking around and shooting at people in Brooklyn on Monday.

Officers saw the man shooting at another man and a woman near East 57th Street and Remsen Avenue in East Flatbush, NYPD said.

The officers got out of their car and shot the man, who was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

Two sisters were on a rooftop nearby and heard the gunshots.

"I'm just sitting on the roof, shooting content for my music and we just heard like 10 shots go off," one said.

"Rapid fire, rapid shots. And then immediately after the cops, we heard sirens, and then we saw helicopters in the sky. So we ran inside because we didn't know what was going on, because we thought it was firecrackers," said the other.

Police said the suspect was 20 years old, but they did not release his name.

No one else was shot, but an officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said.

There is a heavy police presence in the neighborhood and the public is urged to avoid the area.