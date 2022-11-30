Watch CBS News
Zayan Shar arrested after allegedly assaulting 2 NYPD officers in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A man accused of assaulting two police officers in Brooklyn has been arrested.

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of 21-year-old Zayan Shar, of Staten Island.

Shar is accused of pushing one officer and shoving and punching another when they tried to arrest him near Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue on Friday.

Police say Shar had been obstructing traffic and ignored repeated orders to get out of the road.

One officer suffered swelling and bruising. The other was not injured.

Shar is facing multiple charges, including assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

