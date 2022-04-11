Watch CBS News

NYPD: Officer shoots, injures man armed with machete after domestic incident in Queens

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Officers responding to a domestic incident in Queens shot and injured a man armed with a machete Monday, the NYPD said.

It happened just before 10 a.m. inside an apartment on 33rd Street in Astoria.

The man was struck in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

An officer suffered a minor injury, but police said they were not struck by the machete. A woman inside the apartment was not hurt.

Police did not immediately release further details.

CBSNewYork Team
First published on April 11, 2022 / 11:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

