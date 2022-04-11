NYPD: Officer shoots, injures man armed with machete after domestic incident in Queens

NEW YORK -- Officers responding to a domestic incident in Queens shot and injured a man armed with a machete Monday, the NYPD said.

It happened just before 10 a.m. inside an apartment on 33rd Street in Astoria.

The man was struck in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

An officer suffered a minor injury, but police said they were not struck by the machete. A woman inside the apartment was not hurt.

Police did not immediately release further details.