NYPD mobilizing officers in South Bronx neighborhoods where pair of shootings left woman dead, 4 injured

NEW YORK -- Police continue to investigate a pair of shootings in the Bronx that left one woman dead and others injured from being caught in the crossfire.

In the South Bronx, a candle burned outside the Mill Brook Houses apartment of 71-year-old Enriqueta Rivera, who died Thursday after she was hit by a stray bullet on East 138th Street in Mott Haven.

Rivera's neighbor said she was a sweetheart.

"She was a great neighbor. She was very quiet, stayed to herself, beautiful kids," said Ronelle Bruno.

According to police, two men were arguing when one started firing shots at the other Thursday afternoon. Rivera was shot in the back and collapsed immediately.

Surveillance video shows a man, the intended target, running down 138th Street and the gunman running in the opposite direction, police said.

A 34-year-old woman who was also caught in the crossfire was injured.

Later that night, a shooting at Jerome Avenue and East 174th Street in Morris Heights injured three people, including two innocent bystanders, police said.

Police said a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times, a 29-year-old man was shot in the ankle and a 67-year-old man was shot in the arm. All were in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Assistant Chief of Patrol Borough Bronx Benjamin Gurley said the NYPD will be mobilizing more officers to the area.

"You're going to see lights with cars our here, cops standing on posts, cops walking up and down the streets. You'll see our critical response teams, our public safety teams and our Neighborhood Safety Teams," said Gurley.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.