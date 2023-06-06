NYPD: Man pushed onto subway tracks during fight at Bronx station, less than 24 hours after teen shoved in Queens

NEW YORK - Police say a man was pushed onto the subway tracks in the Bronx less than 24 hours after the same thing happened to an 18-year-old girl in Queens.

The latest incident happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at the 174-175th Streets station in Mount Eden.

Police said an argument turned into a fist fight, and a 42-year-old man was punched in the mouth on the D train platform before being knocked onto the tracks.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"Some people is crazy, you know, a lot of people is crazy in the street now. You have to be careful," one person said.

Subway riders said they see fights in the station regularly.

"Every day, every morning, they fight... I don't use the train no more," another person added.

"Every day all the time in happens... People fighting. Maybe we need some more security," said another.

Investigators said passengers helped pull the victim up from the tracks, while the suspect took off.

Meanwhile on Monday in Queens, police said an 18-year-old was pushed onto the tracks at the 75th Street Elderts Lane station.

She was standing on the J line platform when she was shoved by a woman who had been arguing with another man. The teen was able to climb up with the help of good Samaritans.

CBS2 spoke with the victim's brother, who said she was on her way home from school to get ready for prom.

The suspect in that incident, identified as Shakeem Wise, who lives in a homeless shelter -- was arrested. Police said the attack appeared to be random.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect in Tuesday's case, who they say was wearing a green sweatshirt and backpack.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.