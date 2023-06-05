Watch CBS News
Teen girl shoved onto subway tracks in Queens

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police have a suspect in custody after an 18-year-old woman was pushed onto subway tracks Monday morning. 

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. at 75th Street and Eldert Avenue on the J line in Queens

The victim was able to get back on the platform. She was treated at the scene for a cut to her knees. 

Another female was taken into custody at the scene and is being questioned. 

It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident. 

No charges have been announced. 

First published on June 5, 2023 / 1:02 PM

