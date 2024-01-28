NYPD makes arrest in Saturday night in crash that killed 14-year-old boy in Brooklyn

Arrest made in chain-reaction crash that killed 14-year-old in Brooklyn

Arrest made in chain-reaction crash that killed 14-year-old in Brooklyn

Arrest made in chain-reaction crash that killed 14-year-old in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in Saturday's chain-reaction crash that killed a 14-year-old who was crossing the street in Brooklyn.

Police said the driver was speeding, and did not have a license.

CBS New York's Lori Bordonaro spoke with the victim's grieving family on Sunday.

"He was the sweetest little boy you have ever seen. He had ambitions," said Eudanya Guichard, the victim's sister.

Guichard was inconsolable, calling 14-year-old Christian Antoine more than just her little brother.

"He was my best friend," Guichard said.

READ MORE: 14-year-old boy struck and killed by unlicensed driver in chain-reaction crash in Brooklyn, police say

The Brooklyn teen was headed home from his dad's house on Saturday night. He was just blocks away, crossing the street, when police say a Mercedes Benz hit him on Glenwood Road and East 81st during a chain-reaction crash.

Antoine didn't survive.

"He was a good kid, very quiet, always ready to help out," said Bidjy Jacinthe, Antoine's brother.

"A loud bang. I said, 'Oh my God, something is happening,' and I ran out, but I didn't know it was that serious," neighbor Donnette Morrison said.

Police said the driver, 45-year-old Rayan Salmon, was speeding when he hit a GMC and spun out, hitting several other cars and Antoine.

Salmon and one other driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He has been charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Neighbors said the intersection is notorious for accidents, and would like to a stop light installed to prevent anymore tragedies.

"For 25 years, we need a stoplight because what happens is they just don't stop. They just race," Morrison said.

Antoine's family is still in shock. They said he liked soccer and loved to cook.

"He made me banana bread sometimes. He would forget, put peanuts knowing I was allergic, and he would make another just to comfort me," Guichard said.

Now, the siblings are comforting Antoine's mother, who was too distraught to talk.

"She don't have no word. We just here to encourage her, give her her strength back," Jacinthe said.