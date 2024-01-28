14-year-old boy struck and killed by unlicensed driver in chain-reaction crash in Brooklyn, police say

NEW YORK - A 14-year-old boy was killed by an unlicensed driver Saturday night in Brooklyn, police say.

Police say 14-year-old Christian Antoine was struck around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of East 81st Street and Glenwood Road in Canarsie.

Investigators determined one vehicle struck another vehicle, and the chain-reaction caused the first car to hit Antoine while he in the intersection.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, and the driver of the first car, 45-year-old Rayan K. Salmon, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The 14-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition but later died of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.