NYPD makes arrest in Christmas Eve crash that killed 72-year-old woman in Queens

NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in a crash that killed a 72-year-old woman in Queens late last year.

Police said 20-year-old Paul Lee struck the SUV Toliza Hong was driving, causing her vehicle to overturn.

It happened on Peck Avenue near Utopia Parkway on Christmas Eve.

Lee is now facing criminally negligent homicide, reckless driving, and exceeding speed limit charges.

February 25, 2024

