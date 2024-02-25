NYPD makes arrest in Christmas Eve crash that killed 72-year-old woman in Queens
NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in a crash that killed a 72-year-old woman in Queens late last year.
Police said 20-year-old Paul Lee struck the SUV Toliza Hong was driving, causing her vehicle to overturn.
It happened on Peck Avenue near Utopia Parkway on Christmas Eve.
Lee is now facing criminally negligent homicide, reckless driving, and exceeding speed limit charges.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.