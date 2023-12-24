Watch CBS News
Vehicle overturns in Queens crash, 2 injured

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Two people were injured in a crash in Queens Christmas Eve. 

It happened around 1:50 p.m. at Utopia Parkway and Peck Avenue.

Police said a 72-year-old woman was driving a Lexus on Peck Avenue when she was struck by a BMW driven by a 20-year-old who was driving on Utopia Parkway. The Lexus overturned in the crash. 

Both were rushed to the hospital. The 72-year-old was in critical condition. The 20-year-old was in stable condition. 

There have been no arrests. 

First published on December 24, 2023 / 3:07 PM EST

