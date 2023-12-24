Vehicle overturns in Queens crash, 2 injured
NEW YORK - Two people were injured in a crash in Queens Christmas Eve.
It happened around 1:50 p.m. at Utopia Parkway and Peck Avenue.
Police said a 72-year-old woman was driving a Lexus on Peck Avenue when she was struck by a BMW driven by a 20-year-old who was driving on Utopia Parkway. The Lexus overturned in the crash.
Both were rushed to the hospital. The 72-year-old was in critical condition. The 20-year-old was in stable condition.
There have been no arrests.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.