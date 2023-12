NYPD reports drop in overall crime, but uptick in hate crimes The NYPD says overall crime is down 4.1% across New York City, but some of the biggest increases are in hate crimes. Incidents targeting Jewish people are up 32%. CBS New York's Ali Bauman has more on the rise in hatred in the last year. We want to warn you, it is disturbing. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3GwTICS