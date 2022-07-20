NYPD investigating triple shooting in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The same day Mayor Eric Adams is meeting with mayors to address gun violence, shots were fired at a busy intersection in in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

It happened just before noon Wednesday. Three people were hospitalized.

Police say the shooter took off in a black SUV. It happened on Rutland Road near 98th Street, which is surrounded by stores and a subway station. The area remained closed off Wednesday afternoon, and several shell casings were visible on the ground.

People getting off the 3 train at Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road were met with a crime scene. One nail salon employee heard the gunfire just after 11:30 a.m.

READ MORE: 14-year-old Justin Streeter killed in East Harlem double shooting

"I hear outside the gunshots, like 1-2-3. After two minutes outside, an ambulance coming," the worker said.

"Too much violence around here," said Brownsville resident Raquel Edwards. "I'm not surprised. Not surprised. The neighborhood went to hell on a platter."

The 67th precinct has seen overall crime increase 40.5% from last year.

Around the same time as the shooting, Adams convened a meeting of Mayors Against Illegal Guns at Gracie Mansion.

"We had a great presentation, as I stated from the special agent in charge of the ATF here, and he rolled out how we can utilize information sharing within our cities," Adams said. " "We now will be able to trace the entire life of that gun, to ballistics, what shooting it was involved in, who purchase that gun, who else had that gun."

The mayor said there was also a discussion about how the cities can collectively go after manufacturers selling ghost guns.

But one resident told CBS2's Lisa Rozner the city needs to focus on providing basic public safety measures. She says she calls 311, and there's rarely a response.

"This neighborhood is out of control, and it needs to be policed properly," Edwards said.

As for the three men in their 30s shot there, police say all were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

Sources say victims have extensive criminal records. They were targeted and not unintended victims, sources said.

Anyone with any information on Wednesday's shooting in East Flatbush is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.