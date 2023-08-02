Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead in Bronx shooting involving off-duty NYPD officer

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police investigating shooting involving off-duty officer in the Bronx
Police investigating shooting involving off-duty officer in the Bronx 01:25

NEW YORK -- Two people are dead and two others taken to the hospital following a shooting involving an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx, police said.

It happened on Wednesday on Fteley Avenue near East 172nd Street in the Soundview section of the borough.

The officer's role wasn't immediately clear, but police said the incident was domestic in nature.

Please stay with CBS New York, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 1:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.