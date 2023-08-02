2 dead in Bronx shooting involving off-duty NYPD officer

NEW YORK -- Two people are dead and two others taken to the hospital following a shooting involving an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx, police said.

It happened on Wednesday on Fteley Avenue near East 172nd Street in the Soundview section of the borough.

The officer's role wasn't immediately clear, but police said the incident was domestic in nature.

