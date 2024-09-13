NYPD focused on confiscating illegal motorcycles, scooters as crimes continue to climb

CBS News New York joins NYPD on operation cracking down on illegal motorcycles, scooters

CBS News New York joins NYPD on operation cracking down on illegal motorcycles, scooters

NEW YORK — Crimes involving illegal motorcycles and scooters continue to climb across New York City, and police are focused on addressing the problem.

CBS News New York's Jenna DeAngelis joined officers on an operation in Staten Island.

NYPD officers injured trying to get illegal vehicles off streets

Two New York City Police officers were injured and sidelined after trying to get illegal two-wheeled vehicles off Staten Island streets.

NYPD body camera footage shows officers moving in on a group congregating on illegal dirt bikes, mopeds and scooters near the Staten Island Mall.

As one tries to flee, a sergeant grabs onto the back of the bike, and gets dragged. Another camera captures a rider appearing to accelerate as a lieutenant tries to take him into custody, whipping the bike into a detective's leg.

Assistant Chief Joseph Gulotta, commanding officer of patrol borough Staten Island, said the lieutenant's injuries were serious enough to require surgery, while the detective's kept him off the job.

Sgt. Jadd Zarieh, a Staten Island native, was the officer seen on video getting dragged.

"We're in unmarked cars. The moment they see us uniformed members, they try to hop on the bike and take off ... There's that risk of any moment, you can get severely injured, just like the lieutenant did," he said.

Officers on Staten Island conduct operation for motorcycles, scooters

Gulotta revved up his team at the 121 Precinct before hitting the road while a goal of keeping Staten Island safe.

Police said the operation is fueled by safety concerns, community complaints and the prevalence of these illegal vehicles.

"Last year, we confiscated 180. We're already up to 240 this year," Gulotta said.

Within about 20 minutes, police pulled over two motorcycles on the same road – one which didn't have plates and another which had tape covering just one digit of its license plate.

"There is consequences to what you do. You can't just drive around avoiding tolls, avoiding cameras, avoiding detection," Gulotta said.

While police were issuing summonses and confiscating a bike that not only had no plates but no working signals, they witnessed another speed up the sidewalk. Cops caught up to him, making an arrest.

"In this case, he's gonna be charged with a felony, reckless endangerment," Gulotta said.

"We've been at this for about two hours or so, and how many have we already seen?" DeAngelis asked.

"We've seized quite a few at other locations, and we ourselves have seen at least four or five," Gulotta said.

"What do you think this says about this?" DeAngelis asked.

"It says it's a prevalent problem ... Besides terrorizing neighborhoods, when we look at it citywide, it accounts for a lot of crime," Gulotta said.

NYPD statistics show an increase in robberies involving mopeds or scooters citywide: year to date, as of mid-August, there were 263 in 2022, 340 last year, and 452 so far this year.

"That's why we're out here tonight, to kind of prevent not only us but everybody in the community from being hurt," Zahrieh said.

By the end of the night, the team seized 13 vehicles and made three arrests, including a driver who police say had 15 temporary tags on him. Those bikes were added to the collection in the lot at the 121, with police confident they'll add more.